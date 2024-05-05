Secretary-General Called on the Private Sector Entities of the OIC Member States to Heavily Invest in the Economy of the Gambia

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 2 May 2024



The Investment Forum, “ICDT Invest Days Banjul” was held in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, on 2nd-3rd May 2024, on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit conference. It was organized by the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) in collaboration with the Government of the Gambia and other stakeholders.

In his Message, His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, delivered by H.E Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, at the Opening of the Forum, on 2nd May 2024, urged the OIC Institutions and development partners to introduce more financing lines and capacity building programs for The Gambia’s public and private sectors. He also called on the public and private sector entities to invest in the Halal Tourism industry sector, digital economy, and human capital for further development of the economic potential of the Country.

His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Jallow, Vice-President of the Republic of the Gambia also attended the Opening Ceremony of the Forum. In his speech, the Vice President invited private sector entities of the OIC Member States to invest in various economic sectors of The Gambia, namely, energy, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. He assured all investors of the support of the Government of The Gambia.

The Forum was attended by more than 400 private sector representatives from the OIC Member States and beyond. The various Panel sessions, namely the Business Environment and Risk Management; Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries; Mining and Industry; Energy and Oil; Tourism and Transportation will highlight the investment opportunities available in each of these sectors.







MENAFN05052024005338014459ID1108175087