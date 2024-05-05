Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size To Hit USD 133.31 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 12.1% By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market size was valued at USD 53.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 133.31 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 12.1 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technology has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, revolutionizing the way businesses collect, track, and manage data. From barcode scanning to RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and biometric authentication, AIDC solutions offer unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in capturing essential information. This market encompasses a broad spectrum of applications, including inventory management, asset tracking, supply chain optimization, and customer engagement, driving its rapid growth and adoption worldwide.

One of the key drivers propelling the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is the escalating demand for real-time visibility and traceability in supply chain operations. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of accurate data capture at every stage of the supply chain to streamline processes, reduce errors, and enhance overall efficiency. AIDC technologies such as RFID tags and sensors enable seamless tracking of goods from production facilities to distribution centers and ultimately to end consumers, empowering organizations to make informed decisions and respond swiftly to market dynamics.

Get a sample of the report @

Covid 19 impact analysis:

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Major companies profiled in the market report include

Toshiba Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Bluebird Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Thales, Zebra Technologies Corp., B.O.S. Better Online Solutions LTD., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and others.

Research objectives:

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Automatic Identification and Data Capture industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Get access to the full description of the report @

It has segmented the global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market

By Product



Scanner & Reader

Biometric Scanners

Printer & Recorder Others

By Offering



Hardware

Solutions Services

By Technology



Biometrics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Others

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Hospitality

Healthcare

Government Others

Regional Outlook:

The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report:



Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Automatic Identification and Data Capturemarket

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Automatic Identification and Data Capturemarket Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Automatic Identification and Data Capturemarket

Explore More Related Report @

Application Performance Monitoring Market

Managed Learning Service Market

Sales Gamification Software Market

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

[Protected Email]

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs