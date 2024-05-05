Disposable Medical Gloves Market Sees Boom Amid Supply Chain Concerns, Market Worth USD 16,309 Mn By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

According to a new market research report published by SNS Insider, the global disposable medical gloves market size is projected to grow from USD 12,290 Mn in 2022 to USD 16,309 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Analysis:

The growth of the disposable medical gloves market can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing awareness regarding safety and hygiene among healthcare professionals, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and the implementation of stringent regulations regarding infection control in healthcare settings. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated the demand for disposable medical gloves, driving market growth significantly.

Download Free Sample Report of Disposable Medical Gloves Market @

List of Disposable Medical Gloves Companies Profiled in Report:



Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves limited

The Glove Company

Superior gloves

Adenna LLC

MCR Safety MAPA Professional

Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Material



Natural rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene Polyethylene

The nitrile segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves offer superior protection against chemicals and infectious agents, making them widely preferred in healthcare settings.

By Product



Powdered Powder-free

The powder-free segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Powder-free gloves are gaining popularity due to their reduced risk of allergic reactions and increased comfort for prolonged use.

By End use



Medical & Healthcare

Automotive

Oil & Gas Others

The medical and healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for disposable medical gloves in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of infections.

Regional Analysis:



North America (35.8% market share in 2022): Largest market driven by high healthcare spending and strict regulatory standards

Europe (28.4%): Growing surgical volumes and focus on infection control measures fueling demand Asia Pacific (24.1%): Rapidly expanding market due to rising medical tourism and improving healthcare facilities

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Key Developments in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market:



In 2023, Ansell launched a new range of biodegradable medical gloves, addressing environmental concerns

TopGlove and Hartalega expanded their production capacities to meet the increasing global demand Development of advanced glove materials offering superior barrier protection and comfort by key manufacturers

Key Takeaways from the Disposable Medical Gloves Market Study:



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions driving demand for disposable medical gloves

Nitrile gloves accounted for the largest share due to their superior puncture resistance and chemical compatibility Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of disposable medical gloves

Emerging Trends and Opportunities:

One of the prominent trends observed in the disposable medical gloves market is the introduction of technologically advanced gloves with enhanced durability, flexibility, and barrier protection properties. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing gloves that offer superior comfort and tactile sensitivity while ensuring maximum protection against contaminants. Moreover, the growing adoption of powder-free gloves, latex-free gloves, and eco-friendly alternatives is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Challenges and Considerations:

Despite the positive growth prospects, the disposable medical gloves market faces certain challenges, including fluctuating raw material prices and concerns regarding the environmental impact of disposable gloves. Additionally, the presence of counterfeit products in the market poses a significant threat to the credibility of established brands and may hamper market growth to some extent. However, ongoing research and development activities aimed at addressing these challenges are expected to mitigate their impact on the market.

Request Free Sample Report @

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Disposable Medical Gloves Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation, By Material

Chapter 9 Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation, By Product

Chapter 10 Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation, By End use

Chapter 11 Regional Analysis

Chapter 12 Company profile

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 15 Conclusion

Continued...

Purchase Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: