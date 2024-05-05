Intelligent Transportation System Market To Exceed USD 52.78 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2 %

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Intelligent Transportation System Market size was valued at USD 28.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 52.78 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) marke is poised for significant growth driven by the increasing need for efficient traffic management solutions. With urbanization on the rise and population densities surging in cities worldwide, the demand for smart transportation systems has never been more pressing. ITS leverages advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance overall safety on roadways. As governments and municipalities prioritize sustainable urban development, investment in ITS is expected to soar, unlocking new opportunities for market players across the globe.

One of the key drivers propelling the ITS market forward is the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the environmental impact of transportation. By implementing intelligent traffic management systems, cities can optimize vehicle routes, promote the use of public transportation, and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, thereby contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment. Additionally, the integration of ITS with smart infrastructure initiatives, such as smart traffic lights and connected roadways, is revolutionizing the way cities manage their transportation networks, paving the way for more sustainable and resilient urban ecosystems..

Covid 19 impact analysis:

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Major companies profiled in the market report include

Kapsch TrafficCom, Agero, Inc., Iteris Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, EFKON GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Thales Group, Xerox Corporation, Recardo, Sensys Networks Inc., Telenav Inc., Lanner, Hitachi Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, TomTom International BV, TransCore., and others.

Research objectives:

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Intelligent Transportation System market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Intelligent Transportation System industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

It has segmented the global Intelligent Transportation System market

By Type



Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS) Emergency Medical System (EMS)

By Application



Traffic Management

Road Safety and Security

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management Road Tolling Systems

Regional Outlook:

The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Intelligent Transportation System market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Key Objectives of the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Report:



Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Intelligent Transportation System market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Intelligent Transportation System market Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Intelligent Transportation System market

