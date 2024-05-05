Power Rental Market Size Is Estimated To Hit USD 10.37 Billion At A CAGR Of 5.9% By Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Power Rental Market , which was valued at USD 10.37 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to USD 16.41 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is driven by increasing demand for temporary power solutions across various industries including construction, oil and gas, and events. Additionally, the frequent occurrence of power outages, aging power infrastructure, and the need for supplemental power during peak demand periods further fuel the market expansion. The market is also benefiting from the rising adoption of energy-efficient power rental solutions due to growing environmental concerns and stringent emission regulations.

Market Analysis

The global power rental market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by factors such as increased power demand, infrastructure development, and the unreliability of grid power in certain regions. According to recent reports, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is bolstered by the rise in construction activities, industrial expansion, and the increasing frequency of power outages due to natural disasters and aging power infrastructure.

Top Companies Featured in Power Rental Market Report:



Herc Rentals Inc.

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Aggreko

APR Energy

United Rentals Inc.

Ashtead Group plc

Al Faris

Kohler Co.

Bredenoord

Altaaqa Global

Atlas Copco AB

Hertz System Inc. HIMOINSA

Recent Developments in the Power Rental Market

Several recent trends and developments are shaping the power rental industry:



Shift Towards Greener Solutions : There is a growing trend towards the adoption of environmentally friendly power sources, including solar and biofuel-powered generators, as part of sustainability initiatives within the industry.

Technological Advancements : The integration of digital technologies such as remote monitoring and smart control systems is enhancing the efficiency and reliability of rental power solutions. Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships : Major players in the market are engaging in strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their geographic reach and enhance their service offerings.

Segment Analysis

The power rental market can be segmented by fuel type, power rating, application, and geography:



By Fuel Type : Diesel generators dominate the market due to their reliability and availability. However, natural gas generators and renewable energy sources are gaining traction due to environmental concerns and regulatory policies.

By Power Rating : Equipment is typically categorized into up to 50 kW, 51 kW – 500 kW, and above 500 kW. The 51 kW – 500 kW segment often sees the highest demand due to its versatility across various applications.

By Application : Key sectors include events, construction, mining, and oil and gas. The construction sector often leads in utilization due to the temporary and mobile nature of power needs on sites. By Geography : North America and Asia-Pacific are prominent markets for power rentals. North America benefits from mature industries and high infrastructure spending, while Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid industrial growth and infrastructural development.

Impact of Global Events

Global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted the power rental market in several ways:



Supply Chain Disruptions : Initial lockdowns and restrictions disrupted supply chains, affecting equipment availability and project timelines.

Increased Demand in Certain Sectors : Healthcare expansions, such as temporary hospitals, and increased data center operations due to remote working, required more temporary power solutions. Economic Slowdown : Economic uncertainties led to reduced spending in industries like oil and gas and events, temporarily dampening market growth.

Key Regional Developments



North America : Innovations in emission control and an increase in natural disaster frequency are prompting more investments in temporary power solutions.

Europe : Stringent environmental regulations are driving the adoption of natural gas and renewable energy-powered rental solutions. Asia-Pacific : Rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like India and China are major drivers of the power rental market.

Key Takeaways from Power Rental Market Reports

: The market is set to grow steadily, driven by global industrialization and infrastructural developments.: There is a significant shift towards more sustainable power sources in response to global environmental concerns.: Adoption of smart technologies is improving service efficiency and management of power rental solutions.: Power rentals continue to provide critical support in situations requiring quick, reliable, and flexible power solutions.

Conclusion

The power rental market plays a pivotal role in providing temporary and emergency power solutions across various sectors. As the market evolves, companies are focusing on technological advancements and environmental sustainability to meet the changing needs of consumers. With its robust projected growth, the power rental industry is expected to continue expanding, providing essential services wherever and whenever permanent power infrastructure is unavailable or insufficient.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Power Rental Market Segmentation, By Fuel Type

9. Power Rental Market Segmentation, By Equipment

10. Power Rental Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Power Rental Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

