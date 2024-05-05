White Inorganic Pigments Market Set To Soar Beyond USD 38.76 Billion By 2030, Propelled By Expanding Application Landscape

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The White Inorganic Pigments Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing utilization of white inorganic pigments in a diverse array of products. These products include paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, cosmetics, paper, and inks. The rising demand for white inorganic pigments from various industries, such as construction, automotive, and personal care, is a key driver behind this market growth.

According to the SNS Insider report, the White Inorganic Pigments Market Size was valued at USD 25.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.63 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The white inorganic pigments market is experiencing steady growth globally, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance and versatile pigments in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, ceramics, and construction materials. White inorganic pigments, such as titanium dioxide (TiO2), zinc oxide, and lithopone, are widely used to impart whiteness, opacity, brightness, and durability to a wide range of products. One of the key drivers of market growth is the growing construction and infrastructure development activities worldwide, especially in emerging economies, where white pigments are extensively used in architectural paints, coatings, and decorative finishes to enhance aesthetics, weather resistance, and durability of buildings, infrastructure, and urban spaces.

Moreover, the paints and coatings industry is a significant end-user of white inorganic pigments, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality decorative and protective coatings in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. White pigments are used in architectural paints, automotive coatings, industrial coatings, and marine coatings to provide hiding power, color stability, UV resistance, and corrosion protection. Additionally, the plastics industry is witnessing growing demand for white inorganic pigments in applications such as masterbatches, films, pipes, profiles, and packaging materials, driven by the need for white coloration, opacity, and UV protection in various plastic products.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

The Chemours Chemical Company

Ferro Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

BASF SE

Clariant International AG

Tronox Limited

LANXESS

CRISTAL Sun Chemical Corporation

Market Report Scope:

Inorganic pigments, classified based on ISO and DIN recommendations, fall into four main groups, with white pigments taking center stage. Titanium dioxide and zinc sulfide, including lithopone and zinc oxide, exemplify white pigments, essential for providing opacity and lightening other colors. White inorganic pigments, a crucial component in paints and coatings, must possess high light-scattering power, hiding power, tinting strength, brightness, and whiteness. The most influential member of this group is titanium dioxide, used extensively to reduce costs and enhance paint quality.

Market Analysis:

Rising population, industrialization, and urbanization have elevated the demand for white inorganic pigments. The automotive sector's increasing demand for enhanced aesthetics, vehicle modernization, and luxury vehicle development propel market growth. The robust construction sector, coupled with rising demand from developing countries and increased construction of residential and commercial buildings, accelerates the industry's demand. The expansion of public infrastructure, the surge in personal care and cosmetics applications, and increased demand for consumer goods have prompted industry players to introduce innovative products.

Segment Analysis:

In the product type segment, titanium dioxide dominates the market, offering the highest market share. As a prominent member of the white pigments group, titanium dioxide serves as a cost-effective solution for enhancing paint characteristics.

In terms of applications, paints and coatings take the lead in both value and volume. White inorganic pigments play a crucial role in providing light-scattering properties to coatings, making them indispensable in the paints and coatings sector.

By Product Type



Aluminium Silicate

Calcium Silicate

Calcium Carbonate

Silica

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide Others

By Application



Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Cosmetics

Paper

Inks Others

Key Regional Development:

Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the global white inorganic pigments market in 2022. The region experiences increased demand for paints, coatings, and plastics, driven by economic strengthening in countries like Japan, India, and China. Factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and the easy availability of raw materials contribute to the growing demand for white inorganic pigments. The automotive sector's rising application and the presence of major market players further bolster market growth in the region.

Key Takeaways:



White Inorganic Pigments Market to exceed USD 38.76 billion by 2030.

Global construction industry expansion fuels the demand for white inorganic pigments.

Titanium dioxide dominates the market, offering cost-effective solutions. Asia Pacific emerges as the dominant region, driven by economic growth and increasing applications.

Recent Developments:



In June 2022, Clariant AG launched the advanced Dispersogen Flex 100. In Oct 2021, Lanxess raised inorganic pigments prices globally due to rising energy costs, imposing temporary inflation surcharges.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisWhite Inorganic Pigments Market Segment, By Product Type:White Inorganic Pigments Market Segment, By Application:Regional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

About Us :

