Israeli Forces Detain 25 Palestinians In West Bank And Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 5 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces apprehended 25 Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, including a girl, alongside children and former prisoners.According to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority, the arrests were conducted across various regions, including Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin, Jericho, Qalqilya, Jerusalem, and Tulkarm. Notably, the town of Deir al-Ghusoun witnessed aggression on Saturday, resulting in the killing of several freed prisoners.The occupying forces reportedly engaged in extensive raids, physical abuse, severe beatings, threats against detainees and their families, deliberate killings, and the destruction of homes.The statement highlighted that since October 7th, over 8,575 arrests have been made. It emphasized the continuation of systematic arrest campaigns, representing a significant escalation not only in terms of the number of detainees but also regarding the severity of offenses perpetrated by the occupation forces.