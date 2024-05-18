Four Drown In Ganga River In Bihar’S Khagaria

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 18 (IANS) Four youths drowned in the Ganga river while two others were saved by the locals in Bihar's Khagaria district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Aguwani Ghat under Parbatta police station in the district.

The police said that the mishap took place while six persons including a minor teenage girl were making reels. The locals managed to save two of them but SDRF failed to locate the remaining four.

The victims have been identified as Nikhil Kumar (23), Aditya Kumar (18), Rajan Kumar (16) and Subham Kumar (16) while two persons Shyam Kumar (24) and his cousin sister Shakshi Kumari (16) were saved by the locals.

Arvind Kumar, SHO of Parbatta police station, said that without realising the strong flow of water, they went inside the water to make reels.

“When they started to drown, two of them were saved by the locals but the remaining four are still missing,” he said.

He said that a team of SDRF along with the local divers have launched the rescue operation.