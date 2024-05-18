ADGP Jammu Reviews Security Preparedness For Elections In Poonch, Rajouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 18 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone Anand Jain on Saturday visited the Poonch district and Rajouri where he held review meetings with officials in connection with the Parliamentary election and took stock of the preparedness of elections.

The ADGP Jammu was accompanied by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range and SSP Poonch. He undertook an area familiarisation exercise from Bhimber Gali to Rajouri via Manjakote.

“This exercise was aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the terrain and strategic points, ensuring enhanced security measures in the region,” a police statement said.

He sought inputs from the officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections.

“During the meeting, emphasis was given to the need for area domination by the police and security forces during the election. He impressed upon the participants to implement a full-proof plan for the security of candidates and polling booths,” the statement added.

The ADGP said that the security arrangements for polling booths should be put in place efficiently, keeping in view the sensitiveness of the areas.

He also stressed to ensure peaceful and violence-free elections.

“Stress was also laid on coordination and synergy of all forces on the ground to ensure free and fair elections,” the statement said.