China examines upcoming-generation aircraft carrier

(MENAFN) Reports from state media confirm that the Chinese navy commenced sea trials for its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, on Wednesday. This milestone signals the final phase before the carrier is commissioned for active service.



The Fujian, boasting a displacement of 80,000 metric tons, represents a significant advancement over China's existing carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning. With its larger size, the Fujian rivals the aircraft carriers operated by the United States Navy.



Distinguished by a full-length, flat flight deck equipped with an advanced catapult-launch system, the Fujian is capable of deploying larger and heavier aircraft compared to its predecessors. This technological enhancement underscores China's commitment to bolstering its naval capabilities.



The commencement of sea trials follows nearly two years since the unveiling of the domestically designed and built Fujian in June 2022. The timing coincides with heightened tensions in the South China Sea, highlighting the strategic significance of China's naval developments.



During the sea trials, the Chinese navy aims to evaluate the reliability and stability of the carrier's propulsion and electric power systems. Analysts view the Fujian's capacity to launch larger warplanes carrying heavier munition loads as pivotal in extending China's maritime combat range, enabling operations in distant oceanic regions.



Former United States Navy captain Carl Schuster notes that these sea trials represent a crucial step in China's quest to project sea-based air power into deep ocean areas. The Fujian's advancements signify China's growing capabilities in blue water operations, affirming its position as a formidable maritime power.

