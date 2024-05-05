Date for Swiss-suggested Ukraine peace discussions unveiled

(MENAFN) A peace conference proposed by Switzerland to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has been scheduled for June 15-16, as announced in a statement from Bern on Thursday. The conference aims to convene over 160 delegations from around the world, although Russian diplomats have not been invited to participate.



Initially proposed by the Swiss government in February, the peace summit was anticipated to occur "by the summer," with specific dates confirmed in the recent announcement. Notably, Moscow has not been extended an invitation to join the conference "at this stage," according to Bern's statement.



Previous objections from Moscow have characterized the proposed conference as "pointless," with Russian officials indicating their unwillingness to participate even if invited. Ukraine has outlined preconditions for Russia's involvement, which Moscow has dismissed as "absurd."



The 'Peace in Ukraine' summit, to be held at the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne, aims to foster a collective understanding of a pathway towards achieving a "just and lasting peace."



Swiss President Viola Amherd emphasized the importance of global collaboration in shaping a peaceful future, calling for dialogue based on the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.



Delegations invited to the summit include representatives from the G7, G20, BRICS, the European Union, international organizations, and religious leaders. Additionally, the talks aim to establish a roadmap for potential Russian participation in the peace process, although Moscow has indicated a reluctance to engage directly with the Swiss-initiated conference.

