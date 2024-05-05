Scarce Russian books disappear from libraries all over EU

(MENAFN) A concerning pattern has emerged in European libraries as dozens of unique Russian books, valued at over USD2.6 million collectively, have gone missing since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, as reported by the New York Times. Among these stolen treasures are works by renowned poets like Alexander Pushkin, leaving a void in the literary collections of major institutions across the continent.



The University of Tartu library in Estonia was among the first to fall victim to this trend, where individuals posing as Ukrainian researchers made off with several 19th-century volumes containing the writings of Pushkin and Nikolai Gogol. Subsequent investigations revealed a sophisticated scheme, with thieves replacing consulted books with near-perfect replicas, leaving only experts capable of discerning the difference.



Similar incidents have been reported at prestigious libraries including the National Library of Latvia, the State Library of Berlin, the National Library of Finland, and the National Library of France. The University of Warsaw library suffered the greatest losses, with a staggering 78 books unaccounted for, according to Europol.



What is particularly alarming about these thefts is the level of sophistication involved, as stolen books were seamlessly replaced with high-quality facsimiles that replicated even the originals' age-related deterioration. This suggests a well-organized and calculated operation targeting vulnerable institutions with inadequate security measures.



Pierre-Yves Guillemet, a rare Russian book dealer based in London, highlighted the vulnerability of libraries due to their often underfunded and inadequately secured premises. As this disturbing trend continues to unfold, it raises broader questions about the protection and preservation of cultural heritage in the face of illicit activities targeting invaluable literary treasures.

