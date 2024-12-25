Congress MLA Warns Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Over Remarks On Telangana CM Revanth Reddy: 'Will Not Let Your Film...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ruling MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy has issued a stern warning to Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun and said he would not tolerate any criticism against Telangana Chief A Revanth Reddy. The MLA also added that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has made no significant contribution to Telangana and should be cautious when commenting on the state's leadership. He later warned that the actor's films would not be allowed to run in the state.

"If you (Allu Arjun) talk about our Chief Minister, be cautious. You are from Andhra. You came here to live. What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a 100 per cent warning. Some (Osmania University) Joint Action Committee people have done something at your house. If you don't mend your ways, we will not let your films run in Telangana," he added as quoted by news agency PTI.

What did Allu Arjun say about Telangana CM Revanth Reddy?

Congress MLA's stern warning came after Allu Arjun's statement on December 21, where the actor called the Sandhya theatre incident a pure accident while also denying the allegations made by CM Revanth Reddy.

Hours after Revanth Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, Allu Arjun refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or roadshow. He asserted that he was not against any department, political leader, or government.

Sandhya Theatre tragedy

On December 24, Allu Arjun was questioned in connection to the stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4. The actor was asked to appear at the Chikkadpally Police Station, and 'cooperate' in the investigation.

The stampede incident led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. After the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but later released on bail. He, however, had to spend a night in jail after a delay in the jail authorities receiving the bail order. The actor has denied all accusations.

The boy who was injured in the theatre stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 has regained consciousness, his father said on December 24. He added that actor Allu Arjun and the Telangana government were providing support to the injured child who lost his mother in the stampede.