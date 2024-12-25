Max Public Review: Kiccha Sudeep's Thriller 'Paisa Vasool' Netizens Call It 'Finest Entertainers Of The Year'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kiccha Sudeep's action thriller 'Max' is a hit among social media users who“waited for 2 years” for the film. The Vijay Karthikeyaa directorial has been deemed a“blockbuster” by fans.
Netizens also hailed the“paisa vasool” movie as one of the“finest entertainers of the year”.
The Kannada movie , which was released in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas , is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Also Read
| UI public review: Upendra's sci-fi 'extraordinary', 'wildfire movie' Here's how netizens reacted:
“A POWER PACKED - Well Executed Action Thriller! A Single Night story - Gripping First Half & Followed by a Solid Second Half,” a user said.
“Kiccha Sudeep Stolen the Entire show With his Mass performance Twist & Turns are Maximum Mass Song placement Climax,” said another user.
“Max is a Sure Shot Blockbuster. Vintage Kiccha Sudeep Is Back,” hailed a fan.
A social media user also warned against watching the movie at a multiplex, saying,“The interval advertisements will ruin the fun of watching the fast-paced movie.”“Go to single-screen theatres and the #MaximumMax unfolding. The movie is so good as a thriller,” he added. Also Read
| Viduthalai Part 2 public review: Vetrimaaran's movie receives mixed reviews
“Kiccha Sudeep back with a bang. Incredible screen presence. Super story line! Maximum box office vasool,” a user hailed Kiccha Sudeep.
“Boss at his best. Vintage kiccha is unmatchable. One of the finest entertainers of the year,” said another user.
A user said:“SUPERB MOVIE MUST WATCH”. While another added,“Excellent Story execution.”
“Twist and turns, Excellent writing. Paisa vasool,” said a user.
MENAFN25122024007365015876ID1109028867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.