Max Public Review: Kiccha Sudeep's Thriller 'Paisa Vasool' Netizens Call It 'Finest Entertainers Of The Year'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kiccha Sudeep's action thriller 'Max' is a hit among social users who“waited for 2 years” for the film. The Vijay Karthikeyaa directorial has been deemed a“blockbuster” by fans.

Netizens also hailed the“paisa vasool” movie as one of the“finest entertainers of the year”.

The Kannada movie , which was released in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas , is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

“A POWER PACKED - Well Executed Action Thriller! A Single Night story - Gripping First Half & Followed by a Solid Second Half,” a user said.

“Kiccha Sudeep Stolen the Entire show With his Mass performance Twist & Turns are Maximum Mass Song placement Climax,” said another user.

“Max is a Sure Shot Blockbuster. Vintage Kiccha Sudeep Is Back,” hailed a fan.

A social media user also warned against watching the movie at a multiplex, saying,“The interval advertisements will ruin the fun of watching the fast-paced movie.”“Go to single-screen theatres and the #MaximumMax unfolding. The movie is so good as a thriller,” he added.

“Kiccha Sudeep back with a bang. Incredible screen presence. Super story line! Maximum box office vasool,” a user hailed Kiccha Sudeep.

“Boss at his best. Vintage kiccha is unmatchable. One of the finest entertainers of the year,” said another user.

A user said:“SUPERB MOVIE MUST WATCH”. While another added,“Excellent Story execution.”

“Twist and turns, Excellent writing. Paisa vasool,” said a user.