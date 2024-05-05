Moscow claims America has taken UN Security Council hostage

(MENAFN) During a United Nations General Assembly debate addressing the United States' veto of Palestine's bid to join the intergovernmental organization, Russia's envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused Washington of exerting undue influence over the Security Council's decisions regarding the Middle East. Nebenzia expressed deep regret over the United States rejection of an Algerian resolution advocating for Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.



According to Nebenzia, the United State's refusal to support Palestine's bid does not align with the stance of other Security Council members, who he claims have effectively become "hostages" of United States policy on Middle Eastern affairs over the past six months. He criticized Washington's actions, emphasizing the need for substantive discussions and an unconditional ceasefire to address the ongoing violence in Gaza.



The Russian ambassador stressed the importance of creating conducive conditions for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, asserting that Palestine's membership in the United Nations could help level the playing field for negotiations. Nebenzia reiterated Russia's support for a two-state solution and emphasized the significance of Israel's security in achieving sustainable peace in the region.



In response, Washington's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Robert Wood, defended the United States veto, citing President Joe Biden's commitment to a two-state solution and Israel's security. Wood emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict and reiterated the United State's position on the matter.

