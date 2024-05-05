South US country intends on cutting relations with Israel

(MENAFN) In a bold move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared that Bogota would sever diplomatic ties with Israel, citing the Israeli government's leadership as "genocidal." The announcement follows Petro's earlier vow in March to cut relations with Israel if it failed to comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Speaking during a Labor Day address in Bogota, President Petro expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, denouncing the loss of innocent lives due to bomb attacks. He characterized Israel's government as "genocidal" and declared that Colombia would terminate diplomatic relations in response to the ongoing conflict.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly condemned President Petro's decision, accusing him of supporting Hamas and aligning with "despicable monsters." Katz labeled President Petro as a "hate-filled, anti-Semitic president" in a statement on social media.



The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Colombia, with Colombia previously recalling its ambassador to Israel following the onset of Israel Defense Forces' military operations in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties among Palestinians and drawn widespread condemnation for the humanitarian crisis it has caused.



President Petro's decision to sever diplomatic ties underscores Colombia's stance on the Gaza conflict and its commitment to supporting Palestinian rights. However, it also signals a potential strain in bilateral relations between Colombia and Israel, highlighting the complexities of navigating international conflicts and diplomatic relations.

MENAFN05052024000045015687ID1108174752