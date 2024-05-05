Italian Gymnast Dominates Hoop Exercise, Securing Top Spot At European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has won first place in hoopexercises at the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Azernews reports.

Her performance in this program totaled 35.050 points.

The second position was claimed by Boryana Kaleyn from Bulgaria,her performance was evaluated by the judges with 33.600 points Tugolukova from Cyprus took the third position, her resultscored 33.100 points.

Azerbaijan's Zohra Aghamirova took the eighth position with ascore of 31.650 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the European Cup inRhythmic Gymnastics from May 3rd through May 5th. Athletes from 37countries are participating in the event, showcasing their talentsacross two age categories: seniors, which includes individual andgroup routines, and juniors, focusing on individualperformances.