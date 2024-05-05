Qatar Aeronautical Academy Participates In 14Th Gulf Conference & Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QA) participated in the 14th Annual Gulf Education Conference and Exhibition which was held in the Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently.

The academy's participation aims to attract students, strengthen relations with universities in the Arab world, promote the Academy's programmes and achieve its goals to Prepare a generation of leaders in the field of civil aviation, through the development and overall Improvement of the training opportunities and education for students and graduates, using the best training systems, to become the first choice as an institution of education and training leader in the field of civil aviation industry in the region and the world.

The Annual Gulf Education Conference & Exhibition provides a suitable environment for students and visitors from different disciplines and interests, to share ideas, formulate new plans, and exchange experiences of various stakeholders in the field of aviation.

The Academy also provided an overview of its world-class training facilities, experienced faculty members and diverse range of academic programs designed to shape future aviation leaders.