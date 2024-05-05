Accenture Graduates First Cohort from its Capability Hub in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia; May 1, 2024—Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has celebrated a significant milestone with the graduation of the first cohort from its Accenture Capability Hub in Riyadh. This achievement, witnessed by His Excellency Ibrahim Almubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment in Saudi Arabia and Eng. Abdulrahman Abdullah AlMarwani, Vice Governor Assistant for Training & Quality Policies & General Director of Private Training at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, marks a promising step towards upskilling Saudi talent.

The hub currently offers a rigorous multi-track training program accredited and exclusive to Accenture employees covering various areas such as security, cloud, data & AI, and change management. It is the first step towards launching Accenture LearnVantage Academy Saudi Arabia, which will offer comprehensive technology education and training services to businesses and organizations in Saudi Arabia, allowing them to reskill and upskill their employees and help them reinvent their organizations and achieve greater business value.

Accenture’s headquarters in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), together with the Accenture Capability Hub, demonstrate the company’s commitment to Saudi Arabia and forging deeper relationships with local business communities.

Omar Boulos, Accenture’s Middle East market unit lead, said, “Establishing an educational infrastructure in Saudi Arabia marks significant steps towards strengthening Accenture’s presence in this dynamic market. We firmly believe that Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 provides an ideal framework for us to contribute our extensive knowledge and capabilities to help empower the Kingdom’s young generation.”





MENAFN05052024002825012069ID1108174378