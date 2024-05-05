Winners Of 10Th Senyar Festival Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti yesterday crowned the teams that won top places in the 10th edition of the Senyar Festival 2024.

The Suhail team won first place with a weight of 376.66kg and its captain, Hamad Ali Al Tamimi, received a prize of QR1m. Al Zubarah team came second with a weight of 349.6kg and its captain, Nasser Khalifa Al Mulhim, received a prize of QR500,000. Al Jaryan team secured third place with a weight of 348.5kg, and captain Hamad Nasser Al Suwaidi received a prize of QR300,000.

The ceremony also witnessed the honouring of the winners for the largest fish caught. The Suhail team won first place with a 16.40kg kingfish and Captain Al Tamimi received a prize of QR50,000.

The Al Khor team came in second with 12.40kg hamour and Captain Saud Abdul Aziz Al Mahdi received a prize of QR30,000, while the Belhambar team won third place with a 12.25 kg hamour, and Captain Ali Muhammad Al Emadi received a prize of QR20,000.

The traditional boats participating in the Al-Haddak and Al-Laffah tournaments at the Senyar Festival 2024 arrived at Saif Katara at 5pm, amidst people who gathered to receive them with bouquets of roses while chanting marine songs and rhymes in a celebration reviving Qatar's maritime heritage.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Sulaiti delivered a speech in which he welcomed the people and teams participating in the Senyar Festival 2024.

He said that that Senyar revives the heritage of fathers and grandfathers and through it"we recall their heroism and glories, and we remember the people's reception of the heroes after their return from fishing, diving and trade trips, which embody the highest meanings and values of our authentic maritime heritage."