Cameron: UK Will Appoint New Envoy For Defense Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) David Cameron has pledged to appoint a new envoy to ramp up theUK's production of weapons and ammunition.

In an interview with Sky News, the UK foreign secretary wasasked how Britain could, without passing legislation, compelcompanies such as BAE Systems PLC and Thales SA to increaseproduction at the required rate and scale.

He said: "There is a specific munitions strategy of GBP10billion which will do exactly what you are talking about – theramping up of production."

"But crucially I think we can go further than that in terms of aspecific defence envoy with the ability from the prime minister togo out and make sure we are doing those multi-year deals with thedefence suppliers because we need to not only provide more weaponsto Ukraine, we need to build up our own stocks.

"So this is very important, it is a national priority. The primeminister is giving the lead and I think the industry willrespond."

Cameron is on a two-day trip to Ukraine and met PresidentVolodymyr Zelensky to reiterate the UK's support for thecountry.

The UK government recently announced a commitment to increaseoverall defence spending to at least 2.5% of GDP. It also committedto spending at least GBP3 billion a year in military support forUkraine.