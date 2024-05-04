GCC Chief: Gulf States Seek To Enhance Islamic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Saturday the GCC member states are eager to boost Islamic collaboration.

Speaking to 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Al-Budaiwi said: "We are gathering today while the world is facing major accelerating challenges in light of perilous developments."

The GCC and OIC have prominent roles, as they are two active organizations to face several crises in the Middle East region and the whole world, he noted.

Common challenges facing "us require joint action and cooperation to enhance the values of peace and prosperity mainly in the Gaza Strip which has been attacked brutally by Israeli occupation, he stated.

Al-Budaiwi referred to the key outcomes of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh last year.

The summit resulted in forming a ministerial committee that moved around the world to help and save Palestinian people in Gaza through de-escalation and protecting civilians and restoring peace efforts, he noted.

Israeli occupation has been attacking Palestinian people over 211 days, killing so far 35,000 people, most of them are children and women, he pointed out.

Continued attacks by Israeli occupation requires "form all of us renewing collective action to back Palestinian people and their rights", Al-Budaiwi noted.

He underlined the importance of OIC ministerial council's call for holding an international conference to enhance international and regional stability and security.

He urged shedding light on sustainable development and boosting cooperation in sciences, technology and innovation to support sustainable development projects. (end)

