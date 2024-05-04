Casualties As Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians shelled Kharkiv, again. Casualties are reported.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. Casualties are reported," the official wrote on Telegram.

Before that, city Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that an explosion rocked Kharkiv.



"The explosion was heard in Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army has shelled nearly 16 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past day.

The Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv are currently under constant shelling by Russian troops, civilians suffer every day, residential and administrative buildings, enterprises, energy and infrastructure facilities are being destroyed.