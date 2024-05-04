Ukrainian POW Sentenced In Russia To 18 Years In Prison For Serving With Azov Regiment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Rostov-on-Don, the Southern District Military Court sentenced a captured Ukrainian man, Vladyslav Plahotnyk, to 18 years in a top security penal colony.

He was accused of serving in the Azov unit, which Russia had declared a terrorist organization, Ukrinform reports referring to Radio Liberty .

The court found Plahotnyk guilty on charges of "participation in a terrorist organization" and "training for terrorism."

The Southern District Military Court continues to hear cases involving Ukrainian POWs. These trials are a violation of international law and part of Russia's political strategy against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation recognized Azov as a terrorist organization and banned it. Also, the Azov unit is regularly exploited by Russian propaganda to claim Ukraine's support for neo-Nazism at the government level.

Photo: RFE/RL