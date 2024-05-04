Three Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged In Russian Missile Strike On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Odesa district this afternoon, injuring three people and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Odesa district. Three people were wounded: a man and two women. The man received medical care at the scene, whereas the women were hospitalized. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Kiper said.

Emergency services are eliminating the aftermath of the attack.

On May 1, Russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring at least 13 people.