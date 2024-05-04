               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Injury Toll In Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Rises To Five


5/4/2024 3:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people have already been injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Five people have been injured so far. Doctors hospitalized one more woman. Rescuers continue to eliminate a large-scale fire at a civilian factory," Syniehubov wrote.

UkrinForm

