From Louvre To Expo: Free Entry To Popular UAE Attractions Today Here's A Guide

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 11:28 AM
Last updated: Sat 18 May 2024, 11:32 AM
Today is the perfect time to enjoy cultural experiences with family and friends in the UAE: Entry is free to several museums in the country.
Marking International Museum Day, some of the UAE's major cultural attractions are opening their doors to all, without tickets.
The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island are welcoming visitors free of charge until 8.30pm. Visitors will only be required to show their Emirates ID at the ticket desk for free admission, or they can save time by pre-booking on the museum website.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The museum has also prepared several activities throughout the day - from art and drawing workshops to origami-making sessions.
Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, which takes the public back to the world's greatest show, is opening for the first time today. Entry is free until tomorrow.
Located in the Opportunity District, the museum highlights the UAE's first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, as well as Expo 2020's inception and bid, masterplan design, and site construction. It also honours the Expo's impact and legacy.
Entry to these museums in Sharjah is free throughout the day:
Al Eslah School Museum Al Mahatta Museum Bait Al Naboodah Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi Hisn Khor Fakkan Resistance Monument Sharjah Archaeology Museum Sharjah Art Museum Sharjah Calligraphy Museum Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) Sharjah Heritage Museum Sharjah Maritime Museum Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization Sharjah Science Museum
...
ALSO READ:
Look: Skull of 'ancient sea dragon' up for sale at Dubai art gallery
From Jumeirah Zoo to Clock Tower: 10 Dubai icons that are set to get historic status
UAE landmarks could soon be turned into holograms
Dubai: Free entry announced as Expo 2020 museum opens on May 18
MENAFN18052024000049011007ID1108228915
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.