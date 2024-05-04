JPA Issues Statement On World Press Freedom Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- World Press Freedom Day embodies the media's right to freedom of expression and the importance of protecting the rights of journalists and ensuring their safety in practicing their profession, according to the Jordan Press Association (JPA) council.The council expressed its deep concern over the escalating violations and killings of journalists across the Arab world, especially in Gaza and Palestine, condemning the policies of suppressing freedom of expression and restricting the media field, according to a JPA council statement on Saturday.It pointed out that this day celebrates journalists and their achievements, and the accomplishments towards protecting the press and journalists, and safeguarding the right to freedom of opinion and expression, indicating that protecting journalists is not only a moral duty; it is a humanitarian duty for the international community, which requires intensifying efforts to ensure press freedom and the safety of journalists around the world, especially in places of war and conflict.The JPA council said that it will not relent for a moment in defending freedom of the press, media, and freedom of speech, lauding the decision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to award its Press Freedom Award this year to Gaza journalists covering the Israeli war on the Strip, considering this a "justice" for their sacrifices, appreciation and honor for their efforts, and for continuing their work and media message professionally and competently since the beginning of the war on Gaza.