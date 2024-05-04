(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Microsoft unveils new feature in beta version of edge browser

Microsoft has introduced a new feature in the beta version of its Edge browser that empowers users to manage RAM consumption. This functionality, previously available only in the Canary build (the most experimental testing channel), will reach the stable version of Edge soon.

The RAM limiter provides users with granular control over how much memory Edge utilizes. This can be particularly beneficial for those who multitask heavily or have limited system memory. Users can choose to activate the limiter during specific scenarios, such as while gaming, to free up resources for other demanding applications. Alternatively, the limiter can be set to continuously regulate Edge's memory usage, potentially improving system performance overall, Microsoft said in a statement according to media resources.

The minimum RAM allocation for Edge is set at 1 GB, with increments of 1 GB allowing for fine-tuning. It's important to note that setting a very low limit can negatively impact browser performance. Modern websites and web applications often require a certain amount of RAM to function smoothly. Striking a balance between resource management and a seamless browsing experience is key.

