X Launches New Feature Using AI To Summarize News

Washington: Social media platform 'X' has introduced a new feature that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize news and trending stories within the platform.
According to a statement released by the company, the news and trending stories summaries will be available in the 'For You' section within the Explore tab.
The statement clarified that this new feature will not be accessible to all users. Instead, it will be exclusive to 'X Premium' subscribers and will initially be available on the X app for iOS and the web version.
