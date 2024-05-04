Middle Corridor Represents Reliable Alternative, Georgian PM Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Middle Corridor is a reliable alternative, Georgian PrimeMinister Irakli Kobakhidze said during the opening ceremony of theADB Board of Governors meeting held in Tbilisi on May 4, Azernews reports.

"Our unique location allows us to be part of Europe while alsoholding the status of one of the key countries of the historicalSilk Road. We are also part of the Middle Corridor, which offers asafe and reliable alternative," he emphasized.

Kobakhidze mentioned that Georgia will continue to support andoffer the best investment opportunities to Asian partners.

"With great pleasure and pride, I want to say that our main taskfor the country and the entire region is to ensure the prosperityand well-being of the Georgian people and the Georgian state. Atthe same time, I want to say that in this spirit, we havemaintained macroeconomic stability. In the post-pandemic period, wehave achieved double-digit economic growth. The average for threeyears is 9.7-percent economic growth. We continue to maintain themomentum of economic growth.

The slogan of the event is "Bridge to the Future," which offersa valuable platform for economic development, future planning,interaction, and addressing global challenges. At the same time,this phrase serves as a very good explanation of our futureaspirations. With each step, we are creating an economicallystrong, secure, and protected future for other generations. Thisvision is reinforced and solidified by our strategic location,connecting Europe to Asia and Asia to Europe," he added.

The opening session of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board ofGovernors has kicked off in Tbilisi. The Opening Session marks theofficial start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile eventattended by the Guest of Honor from the host country.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2through May 5 is“Bridge to the Future.”

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB governors toconsider development issues and challenges facing Asia and thePacific. Several thousand participants, including financeministers, central bank governors, senior government officials,members of the private sector, representatives of internationalorganizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, andthe media, regularly join the meeting.