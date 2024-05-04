Timely Decisions On Air Defense And Weapons Needed Right Now To Protect Lives - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders carried out more than 380 attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week alone, so timely decisions on air defense systems and weapons are needed right now to protect lives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Timely and sufficient decisions on air defense for Ukraine and timely weapon supplies for our warriors are what we need right now to protect lives," he said.

"Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions. Russian terrorists have shelled our cities and regions more than 380 times this week alone. And it happens every week of this war," Zelensky said.

According to the head of state, "Russia's daily deliberate terror against our people, cities, and villages can be stopped. Our partners have all of the necessary systems and weapons to enable Ukraine to protect lives."

Zelensky thanked all of the leaders and states who recognize that prompt delivery and full implementation of the agreements protects not only Ukrainians, but all nations that may be targeted by Russian terror.