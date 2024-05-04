(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The British Foreign Secretary stated that the decision on how to use British weapons in Ukraine depends on the country, asserting its right to strike targets within Russian territory.

During a visit to Kyiv, David Cameron announced that Britain would provide Ukraine with three billion pounds annually in aid.

Russia labeled Cameron's statement as“yet another highly dangerous statement” and condemned it.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said,“This directly exacerbates tensions over the conflict in Ukraine, potentially posing a threat to Europe's security.”

Peskov also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently suggested that the West consider sending ground troops to Ukraine if requested.

While Cameron did not directly endorse the idea of using British weapons to strike targets within Russia, Britain has generally allowed it, with several instances of successful use of Shadow Storm long-range missiles in Crimea, including against elements of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

According to some reports, the United States has asked Ukraine to halt its attacks on oil refineries in Russia, fearing escalation of the conflict.

