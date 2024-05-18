Afghanistan Floods: Fifty People Lost Their Lives Due To Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Unusually heavy rainfall and severe flooding killed at least fifty people in central Afghanistan, reported Reuters, citing an official on Saturday. While providing the staggering death count due to rainfall, Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, said there is no information about the number of people injured due to the heavy downpour and flooding.

The harsh weather conditions have also destroyed roads, resulting in a loss of connectivity to remote areas.(Refresh for updates)

