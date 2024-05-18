Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Amid dating rumours, actor Kushal Tandon on Saturday penned an adorable birthday note for his rumoured ladylove Shivangi Joshi, saying he is grateful to have her in his life.

Taking to Instagram, Kushal shared a photo with his 'Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' co-star, where both can be seen twinning in black T-shirts and joggers.

They are posing against a car with a lush green backdrop.

The actor shared the post with the caption: "@shivangijoshi18 Happy Birthday my gorgeous. Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are everything a girl needs to be, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories."

Shivangi, who turned 26, responded in the comments section with red heart, sparkle, and butterfly emojis.

A fan commented: "Kush just made my day by announcing his girl officially." Another user wrote: "Man in love, birthday wish for his girl."

A user said: "Only a man can write a sweet birthday wish like this for his girl."

A few days ago, the duo refuted engagement rumours that were doing the rounds on the internet. However, some leaked photos of the actors from their recent Thailand vacation went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shivangi is known for her participation in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', and 'Beintehaa', among others.