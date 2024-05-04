BMC-IMD Alert: High Swell Spring-Tide Waves To Hit Mumbai In Next 36 Hrs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) High swell waves measuring 4.24 metres shall lash the Mumbai coastal areas in the next 36 hours, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an alert based on the IMD's advisory, here on Saturday.

Accordingly, on Saturday afternoon (May 4) the low tide waves would be around 1.40 metres tall (2.36 pm), and the subsequent high tide waves shall be 4.08 metres high (9.09 pm).

On Sunday (May 5), the low tide waves shall be 1.05 metres high (03.30 am), followed by the high tide with waves of 4.04 metres height (09.50 am). On Sunday, the low tide measurement would be 1.32 metre (3.35 pm) and the subsequent high tide the waves shall be the highest at 4.24 metres (9.56 pm).

The BMC has called upon citizens, tourists, or weekend picnickers to avoid going to the beaches, shores or sea-fronts and cooperate with all the concerned agencies, as the coastal and low-lying areas may experience high surges due to the tall waves in the Arabian Sea.

Accordingly, the sea levels are expected to rise by an average of half to 1.5 metres during the high tide and spring tide phases, and even fisherfolks have been advised to exercise utmost caution, and keep their boats safely moored away from the shores to avoid damage or collision.

The BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed all the city wards and concerned agencies, as well the Mumbai Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade plus life-guards, beach security personnel and others to coordinate and be ready for any emergencies.