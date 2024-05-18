India's Canada Craze Sparks Debate Online: 'Should I Stop Learning French For Punjabi?' Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The 'Canada Craze' among Indians is not hidden from anyone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policy supporting a liberalised immigration regime has led to a large influx of people from Punjab. As a result,

the country's natives wonder whether it is the right time to learn Punjabi instead of French, one of Canada's official languages.

Despite the government's reversal of its stance on Canada's immigration policy, the country continues to attract a significant number of Indians. A recent post on Reddit drew attention to the problem with a satirical question:“Should I stop learning French to learn Punjabi?”The post generated hilarious reactions on the forum, with many of them declaring that Indians are taking jobs of Canadian citizens. A Reddit user mentioned that English and French are Canada's official language and suggested to stay away from such opinions.

“English and French are the official language's of Canada. Punjabi is not. Let's keep it that way,” commented a Reddit user on the post.

\"I remember how US citizens would go on about \"dem Mexicans are takin oour jobbs\" and I'd just laugh. But now the Indians TRULY are taking our jobs AND our homes and won't assimilate to a degree canadian born citizens are worried about getting a job because they aren't Indian..,\" wrote another user on the post.

Another user explained the utility of learning Punjabi language for people living in Ontario, Canada.

“If you're in Southern Ontario, French is completely useless unless you want to be a French teacher, work for Service Canada, work at a call centre (which is nobody's career goal), or mayyyyybe if you want to work at an airport (if one is even available where you live). Punjabi is indeed much more useful, and so would Hindi, Mandarin, and a few other languages,” read a comment on the post.

“Of those, Hindi is probably the least hard to learn, however since there are already so many people who speak Hindi and Punjabi natively, the odds that a white person will learn it fluently enough to compete with the hordes of people who speak it natively are slim,” the user added immigration strategyImmigration was seen as a solution to Canada's ageing population and economic woes. However, a massive surge in the number of immigrants has proved to be counterproductive for the nation. According to Canada's statistics agency, immigration in Canada accounted for 90% of Canada's labour force growth in 2021.



