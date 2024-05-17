UAE Weather: Temperatures Expected To Drop Dusty Conditions To Remain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 7:20 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and a slight decrease in temperature, as the dusty conditions remain on Saturday (May 18), according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that the coast, especially the western area, will experience the slight drop in temperature.

The weather department noted that the temperature will drop to 21oC and 23oC in the mountains and coastal areas, respectively.

Meanwhile, temperature will reach up to 39oC and 38oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening during daytime, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust and sand.

The Arabian Gulf will slowly become rough by evening, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.

