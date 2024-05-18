Haryana: Bus Catches Fire In Nuh 10 People Dead, Several Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Haryana Nuh bus fire: Nearly ten passengers were dead, and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in from Vrindavan caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Nuh, Haryana, late on Friday people who were injured in the accident were brought to Nuh Medical College and are undergoing treatment. Initially, there was some cracking sound inside the bus, followed by a foul burning smell, a passenger told news agency PTI. The bus was stopped by a two-wheeler driver after he signalled the bus driver about the fire at the back of the bus.
Later, passengers quickly deboarded the bus, however, the fire grew and the bus was turned into ashes within minutes, recounted another passenger. The passenger also said that the police came to the accident spot nearly three hours after the fire incident after the accident, Haryana's Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed has expressed condolence on the death of the passengers.“I would say that this is a very painful, sad and heart-wrenching incident. The devotees were returning from Vrindavan. The bus caught fire and several people inclduing elderly, women, and children got injured,” Aftab Ahmed told ANI.“We were returning from Vrindavan. We don't know how the fire broke out. 10 people have died. 64 people were there on the bus,” said Meena Rani, another passenger injured in the accident.(Refresh for updates)
