Madhuri, Suniel Reminisce About Plucking Coconuts When They Were Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The judges of 'Dance Deewane', Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced about their "garmi ki chuttiya", calling it the "golden days."

The upcoming episode of 'Dance Deewane' is titled 'Garmi ki chuttiya'. The episode kicks off with an energetic group dance to 'Aaj Blue Hai Pani Pani'.

Host Bharti Singh brings her own brand of summer treats, surprising the contestants with ice creams and popsicles.

Madhuri reminisced about those carefree summer days spent playing with friends and deciding dinner spots based on homemade dishes.

Suniel mentioned: "Near my home there used to be a coconut tree from which we would pluck coconuts and play in the mud. My mom would scold me for that. Those were the golden days."

In a heartwarming moment, Devansh's great-grandfather graces the stage as Bharti's friend, and Devansh invites autistic kids to the stage, culminating in a touching dance performance on 'Ghagra' that even the judges can't resist joining.

Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani crank up the temperature on the 'Dance Deewane' set, promoting their upcoming show 'The Laughter Chefs'.

They host a juice-making competition, pitting Bharti and Suniel against Karan and Arjun in a battle to prepare the most refreshing orange juice for Madhuri.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.