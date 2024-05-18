Nagaland State Lottery Results May 18: Today's Winning Number OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nagaland State Lottery Results: DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM, DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM, DEAR STORK EVENING 8 PM The weekly lottery will be announced today, Saturday, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Narmada Saturday 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Dear NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Lucky Winners:
1st Prize Ticket No
Nagaland Lottery Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Dear RIVER Saturday 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No
Nagaland Sambad Lottery SATURDAY Result OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No
Nagaland DEAR RIVER Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No
Nagaland DEAR STORK Evening 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore-
2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs. 450
4th Prize: Rs. 250
5th Prize: Rs. 120
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
MENAFN18052024007385015968ID1108228789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.