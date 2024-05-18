Pantheerankavu Domestic Violence: Cop Advised Accused Rahul To Flee Country; Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A Civil Police officer from the Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode district has been identified as the one who advised Rahul Gopal, the accused in the domestic violence case, to flee the country. This officer guided Rahul on how to reach Bengaluru without being caught and provided various forms of assistance to both Rahul and his friend Rajesh. Senior officers, having noticed the officer's suspicious activities, have ordered an investigation and the team investigating the case has decided to check his call records.

The investigating team, however, has not revealed his name. The officer maintained constant phone contact with Rahul and, as soon as the domestic violence case became controversial, advised Rahul to leave the country. It has also been revealed that financial transactions occurred between Rajesh, who was arrested yesterday, and the implicated policeman in connection with the case.

The Commissioner issued a memo to three officials of the Pantheerankavu police station concerning the incident. The SHO was suspended from service after allegations surfaced that he had supported the accused when the complainant initially came forward. The police only began searching for Rahul after this suspension.

Meanwhile, the police have decided to file dowry harassment charges against the mother and sister of the prime accused. Rahul's wife, from North Paravur in Ernakulam, endured brutal torture from him within the first week of their marriage, which took place on May 5.

Rahul's friend Rajesh was nabbed by the cops on Friday. Rajesh (32) of Mankaavu Kacherikunnu had accompanied Rahul to Bengaluru in a car, police said. He was arrested by the Feroke SP.

