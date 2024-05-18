BREAKING: Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police In Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi police on Saturday detained former personal secretary of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar, in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal assault case.



The development comes two days after Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar following a complaint by Maliwal. In her complaint, Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her 7–8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her chest and stomach when she went to the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

In her complaint to the police, Maliwal alleged Kumar attacked her at Kejriwal's residence on May 14 with“full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.”

On Friday, the Delhi Police took Maliwal to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to recreate the crime scene. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint with the Civil Lines police station, alleging that Maliwal had "forcefully and unauthorisedly" entered the Chief Minister's residence.



