Defense Forces South Repel 16 Russian Assaults

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern operational zone, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro and five - in the Orikhiv direction.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"On the Orikhiv axis, the invaders carried out five assaults: one in the Staromaiorske area and four – near Robotyne," the statement reads.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region that is temporarily held by the Russians, the enemy launched 11 unsuccessful assaults, suffered losses, and retreated to their original positions.

Defense Forces South noted that Russia actively employed artillery, performed numerous airstrikes using aerial guided bombs and unguided air missiles, and launched a large number of attack drones of various types while constantly conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Capture of Donetsk, Luhansk regions Russia's maingoal for 2024 - ISW

Over the past day, 217 enemy reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded flying in the operational zone.

The enemy launched a cruise missile strike at Kirovohrad region, likely involving a Kh-59. A civilian was injured in the strike that left 20 residential buildings, four farm buildings, and a gas pipeline damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 Russian manpower clusters and three control points.