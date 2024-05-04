Pakistan Oks Entry Regime For Afghan Drivers

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan has decided to issue a temporary admission document (TAD) to Afghan transporters at the Torkham crossing.

Aimed at facilitating swift bilateral trade, TAD will be treated as an alternative to passport for Afghan transporters, says a media report.

The document will help drivers and cleaners - who were earlier barred from crossing the Durand Line - to enter Pakistan without visas.

Dawn quoted Torkham-based officials as saying, all transporters and their vehicles would be registered and their documents sent to Afghan and Pakistani embassies.

The new regime is designed to ease crossings for the Afghan transporters, spur bilateral trade and encourage investments.

