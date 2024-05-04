Karnataka High Court Refuses To Quash FIR In Bengaluru Racecourse Illegal Betting Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka High Court has declined to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against 26 bookmakers and their businesses regarding unlawful betting activities at the Bengaluru Turf Club. This decision was reached in response to a petition filed by the accused, who sought to invalidate the FIR initiated by the police and halt the ongoing investigation being conducted by the trial court.

The petitioners, comprising 26 different enterprise companies and their owners, including Surya and Co, allegedly organized horse betting within the premises of the Bengaluru Turf Club, purportedly amassing crores from bettors. The court highlighted the seriousness of the case, pointing out allegations of misusing crores collected for payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

The investigation uncovered illicit betting practices conducted without maintaining proper records or registers, despite the petitioners purportedly having obtained permission from the government. Accusations surfaced regarding the illegal collection of substantial sums from bettors and defrauding the government by evading tax payments.

The case originated from a complaint lodged at the CCB Inspector High Grounds Police Station, subsequently transferred to the CCB police for investigation. Currently, the case is pending in the subordinate court, with the investigation ongoing.

In a separate incident related to betting activities, the Banasawadi police station arrested an individual involved in online betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. The accused, identified as Girish (42) of Krishnaiyanapalaya, Indiranagar, was apprehended with cash and mobile phones in his possession.

The arrest followed information received by officials regarding betting activities taking place near Sir M. Visveswaraiah railway station. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was operating a betting business. A case has been registered against him at the Banasawadi Police Station, with investigations currently underway.