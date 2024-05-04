Good News For Kerala: Passengers Can Now Book Private Train To Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai-based SRMPR Group and Kochi-based Princy World Travel Limited are collaborating to introduce a series of group tours via trains from Kerala to destinations like Goa, Mumbai, and Ayodhya. These tours, operating under the Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav scheme, are scheduled to commence on June 4 with a four-day Thiruvananthapuram-Goa tour package.

The SRMPR Group has leased trains from Indian Railways, with operations in Kerala managed by a Kochi-based firm. E.X. Baby Thomas, MD of Princy World Travel Limited, stated that the packages offer a variety of options for travel enthusiasts, including leisure, commercial, and pilgrimage destinations.

Officials stated that either an individual or a group of 600 passengers can reserve a private train journey to three prominent destinations from Kerala.

The inaugural journey, scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram on June 4 bound for Madgaon in Goa, offers a four-day tour package with three pricing categories: 2-tier AC at Rs 16,400 per person, 3-tier AC at Rs 15,150 per person, and non-AC sleeper at Rs 13,999 per person. These packages include accommodation, meals, and sightseeing. Additionally, services such as off-board travel and excursions via buses, hotel stays, tour guides, meals, and travel insurance are provided along with the train journeys and related onboard amenities.

“From Kerala, there are mainly three tour packages - Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to Goa (four-day package) and Thiruvananthapuram to Ayodhya (eight-day package),” said Devika Menon, director of Princy World Travel Ltd.

“Plans are on to operate around 12 trains from Kerala. Once the initial three routes gain maximum traction, new routes will be introduced,” she said.



“This train is being introduced on a trial basis. The SRMPR group will import special trains from Germany to run them privately. Hopefully, the trains will arrive by this year's end,” she said.



“The trains have limited stops and only those who have booked the tickets can enter the train. A total of 60 staff, including the paramedical team and pantry are available onboard,” said Devika Menon. The train is equipped with CCTV cameras and WiFi.



The trains will offer boarding from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod in Kerala.