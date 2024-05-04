Missing BSF Officer Traced In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Border Security Force (BSF) officer went missing in Jammu city, prompting the police to launch a swift operation and trace him on Friday, officials said.
Information was received at the Domana police station about the disappearance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city, and a report was lodged, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
Acting upon this, the police, with the help of technical assistance and human intervention, traced out the missing person, they said.
After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his battalion, they added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 13-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Srinagar, Family Seeks Help 18 Children 'Missing' From Orphanage Sparks Controversy
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04052024000215011059ID1108172726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.