Missing BSF Officer Traced In Jammu


5/4/2024 3:14:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Border Security Force (BSF) officer went missing in Jammu city, prompting the police to launch a swift operation and trace him on Friday, officials said.

Information was received at the Domana police station about the disappearance of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmanand Hembram of the 7th Battalion of BSF in the city, and a report was lodged, they said.

Acting upon this, the police, with the help of technical assistance and human intervention, traced out the missing person, they said.

After completing all legal formalities, he has been handed over to his battalion, they added.

Kashmir Observer

