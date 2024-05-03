UN Declares 2026 'International Year Of Women Farmers'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The UN General Assembly unanimously passed a resolutiondesignating 2026 as the "International Year of Women Farmers,"highlighting the challenges encountered by women in agriculturalsystems worldwide, Azernews reports.

The resolution underscores the importance of addressing theseobstacles and emphasizes initiatives aimed at promoting awareness,implementing effective policies, and adopting measures to supportwomen in agriculture.

The resolution emphasizes that achieving gender equality andempowering women in agriculture requires addressing thesechallenges comprehensively.

The UN General Assembly urges the Food and AgricultureOrganization (FAO) to collaborate with regional agencies toeffectively implement the resolution and advance the rights andopportunities of women farmers globally.

