Russian Attack On Kharkiv: More Than 30 Buildings Destroyed And Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, more than 30 private houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of a Russian strike.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov at the site of the strike, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“More than 30 private houses were damaged to varying degrees. Two buildings belonging to a utility company were also damaged. We are now working to eliminate the consequences,” Terekhov said.

According to him, a modular house for people will soon be installed on a private plot where houses were destroyed.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the city.



As reported, Russians launched an airstrike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. An elderly woman was killed and two people were injured. Three private houses were destroyed. An educational institution, a civilian enterprise, cars, and a tram were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the Russians hit with UMPB D30-SN (unified interspecies glider munition, 30 cm caliber).